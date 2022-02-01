Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that the issuance of e-passports will be rolled out this year to enhance the convenience for citizens.

The announcement comes days after minister of external affairs S Jaishankar stated that his ministry has initiated discussions with the ‘India Security Press’ regarding the project for issuing chip-enabled e-passports to the citizens.

“We propose to pursue the manufacture of e-passports on priority so that a new passport booklet with advanced security features can be rolled out in the near future," the minister had said.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya, the secretary to the ministry of external affairs, had also recently said that India could soon start issuing e-passports that will use radio-frequency identification (RFID) and biometrics.

Bhattacharyya had said that the new passports would significantly ease passage through immigration check-ins and will be compliant with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

How is it different from the existing passport and what are its features?

Currently, India issues passports for its citizens in printed booklets. But the new passport's jacket will contain an electronic chip that will have important security-related data encoded on it.

The personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally signed and stored in the chip. In case, anyone tampers with it, the system shall be able to identify it, resulting in the failure of the passport authentication.

With a view to manufacture e-passports, India Security Press, Nashik has awarded the contract for procurement of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-compliant electronic contactless inlays along with its operating system necessary for chip-enabled e-Passports.

Issuance of e-passports will commence on the successful completion of the procurement process by ISP, Nashik.

Earlier, Tej Bhatla, business unit head for public sector at TCS, assigned to work with Passport Seva Programme (PSP) for Indian passports, had told PTI. ''We will bring in the technology (for e-passport), but you know the sovereign functions like granting or printing of the passport booklet will continue with the government.''

