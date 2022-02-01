The government has completed the sale of Air India and finalised the bids for Odisha-based Neelanchal Ispat, Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday as she announced the Budget for 2022-2023.

Last year's Budget has seen significant progress, Sitharaman said, adding that LIC IPO is expected shortly.

LIC IPO is crucial for meeting the disinvestment target set for the current fiscal ending March 2022.

The Budget for 2021-22 has set a disinvestment target of ₹1.75 lakh crore, as against ₹32,835 crore garnered in the last fiscal. Of the ₹1.75 lakh crore, ₹1 lakh crore is to come from selling government stake in public sector banks and financial institutions, and ₹75,000 crore will be CPSE disinvestment receipts.

So far this fiscal, ₹9,330 crore has been mopped up through minority stake sale in PSUs.

The government in September last year appointed 10 merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, to manage the mega initial public offering of the insurance behemoth.

Other selected bankers include SBI Capital Market Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan India Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd.

The government is in the process of deciding the quantum of its stake that will be divested through the IPO.

It is also mulling allowing foreign investors to pick up stake in LIC. As per Sebi rules, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are permitted to buy shares in a public offer. However, since the LIC Act has no provision for foreign investments, there is a need to align the LIC IPO with Sebi norms regarding foreign investor participation.

Meanwhile, just ahead of the Budget, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd has been announced as the winner of bidding process to acquire a 93.71% stake in NINL in accordance with the process being run by Department of Disinvestment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

