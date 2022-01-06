Budget 2022 will aim to stem tax litigation, increase compliance

In the government’s pre-budget consultations, experts have highlighted the need for easing rules on deposits needed to file appeals in GST disputes and to make clarifications on GST registration related matters. At present, the GST law requires taxpayers to deposit the full amount of admitted liability and a fraction of the disputed tax liability at the time of filing appeals, for which tax credit cannot be used. The suggestion is to allow the use of tax credits for this requirement. Businesses have also sought clarifications on norms relating to the cancellation of GST registration. Rules say that GST registration can be cancelled for not filing returns for six months continuously. This was relevant when returns were filed only monthly, but now, a scheme allows quarterly return filing with monthly tax payments and requires an amendment. In the case of small taxpayers registered for the composition scheme too, now periodicity of return filing has changed from quarterly to annual, and only tax is paid quarterly. Boosting tax compliance is a priority for the government, given the historically low compliance levels. India’s tax-GDP ratio is around 10% compared to 25-26% in the case of some of the developed economies.

