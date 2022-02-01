The Union Budget 2022 will lay the blueprint for next 25 years, Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday as she announced the Budget plans for next financial year.

Our budget focuses on taking India at 75 to India at 100, Sitharaman said, adding that last year budget has seen significant implementation.

The Finance Minister said India's economic growth is estimated to be 9.2% in the current financial year.

“We are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, our focus is on: Complementing micro and macro economy; Promoting digital economy; Private and public investments," she said.

Ahead of the announcement earlier today, the union cabinet has approved the Budget 2022.

The Budget documents usually include the finance minister’s speech in Parliament, highlights, annual financial statement, finance bill containing tax proposals, memorandum explaining the provisions in the financial bill, and macroeconomic framework statement.

They also include the medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement, outcome framework for schemes, customs notification, implementation of previous Budget announcements, receipt budget, expenditure budget and statement of budget estimates.

