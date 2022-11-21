Budget 2023-24: FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 1st pre-budget meeting with experts

On November 22, FM Sitharaman will meet the agriculture and agro-processing industry, representatives from the financial sector, and the capital market. She will also be meeting the representatives of the services sector and trade bodies, besides experts from the social sector, including health, education, water, and sanitation, on November 24. The pre-budget meetings with the trade union representatives and economists are scheduled for November 28.

