Budget 2023: Agriculture accelerator fund to increase productivity
- To support agro startups, Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the Agriculture Accelerator Fund. It will attempt to implement cost-effective solutions to problems encountered by farmers by introducing contemporary technologies and boosting output.
