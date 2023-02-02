Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his appreciation for the Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament on Wednesday. According to Dr Sarma, the budget will serve as a catalyst for job creation, with initiatives such as PM Vikas, the National Apprentice Programme, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0 and significant investments in the digital and green economies.

He emphasized that these measures will not only provide new job opportunities, but also help to promote innovation and sustainability in the region.

"The record allocation of ₹13 lakh crore in infra will hugely boost the economy. The Budget 2023 presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Amrit Kaal is truly historic. It will strengthen the economic fundamentals of a resurgent New India," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"I am grateful to the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, for granting further fiscal autonomy to the States in incentivizing capital investments," Sarma stated.

He added that, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has undergone a transformational journey in socio-economic and spiritual aspects, resulting in the Per Capita Income more than doubling since 2014. India, once listed among the 'fragile 5' in 2013, is now one of the fastest growing economies in 2023."

Sarma also expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister for nearly doubling the allocation for Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), aimed at revitalizing infrastructure growth in North Eastern States, and praised the budget's focus on tribal and indigenous communities through schemes like PM-PVTG for last-mile development.

He further stated, "The Amrit Daohar scheme will ensure optimal use of wetlands in our region."

The Assam Chief Minister praised the budget, stating that it aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" (Development for all with the support of all) and will have a beneficial impact on various segments of society, including entrepreneurs, farmers, women, youth, elders, children, and marginalized groups.

