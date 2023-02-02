Budget 2023: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks PM for doubling allocation for DevINE scheme
Sarma emphasized that these measures will not only provide new job opportunities, but also help to promote innovation and sustainability in the region.
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his appreciation for the Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament on Wednesday. According to Dr Sarma, the budget will serve as a catalyst for job creation, with initiatives such as PM Vikas, the National Apprentice Programme, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0 and significant investments in the digital and green economies.
