Budget 2023: CBI see a nominal 4.4% hike in allocation this year
The centre allocated ₹946 crore to the Central Bureau of Investigation under the Budget 2023 for its operation in the FY23. The allocation saw a slight 4.4% hike this year
Under the Budget 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), saw a slight increase of 4.4 per cent to ₹946 crore in allocation. Last financial year, the central investigation agency was allocated with ₹911 crore from the budget.
