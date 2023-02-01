Budget 2023: CBI see a nominal 4.4% hike in allocation this year

Under the Budget 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), saw a slight increase of 4.4 per cent to ₹946 crore in allocation. Last financial year, the central investigation agency was allocated with ₹911 crore from the budget.

The CBI received a ₹911 crore to manage its affairs in the Budget Estimates for 2022-23. The amount was later reduced to ₹906.59 crore in the Revised Estimates.

Notably, the country's premier probe agency becomes the ultimate destination of most of the high profile cases or difficult to tackle criminal cases. However, the central probe agency is also called out for being short of manpower to handle a large number of pending cases.

Currently, the CBI's range of handling cases has expanded , where its emerging cases are mostly dominated by artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, dark net, etc. In addition to this, the CBI is also handling a range of conventional crime cases like bank fraud cases and ongoing high-profile extradition cases in courts abroad. The central agency also has to handle cases handed over by the judiciary.

According to the budget document, the allocated budget will be used for the establishment-related expenditure of the CBI. In addition to this, there is also provision about the utilisation of funds in various projects related to the modernisation of CBI's training centres, establishment of technical and forensic support units, comprehensive modernisation, purchase of land, etc.

Talking about the crunch in workforce of CBI, the apex court in 2021, drew sharp observations regarding the long pending cases involving lawmakers as accused with the probing agencies like CBI and ED.

The Supreme Court also observed that these central agencies are facing manpower crunch like Judiciary. Similarly in 2020, a parliamentary panel observed that the quality of CBI investigation is at risk due to the massive shortage of officers in the organisation, reported PTI. It also found that the shortfall in allocation to the central agency can impact its ability to invest in training, research, equipment and other support structure.

Since 2020, there has been an approximate 17.9% rise in the budget allocated to the CBI from ₹802 crore in 2020-21 to ₹946 crore in 2022-23.

