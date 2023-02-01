Budget 2023: Cigarettes to become costlier as FM Sitharaman announces tax hike

Budget 2023 specifies a 16% increase in National Calamity Contingent Duty for certain cigarettes. Shares of cigarette companies plunged by up to 5% on the BSE after the announcement.
Smokers will soon have to pay more for cigarettes, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a tax hike on Wednesday. While the fine print of the proposal is not available yet, Budget 2023 specifies a 16% increase in National Calamity Contingent Duty for certain cigarettes. Shares of cigarette companies plunged by up to 5% on the BSE after the announcement.
“National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on specified cigarettes was last revised three years ago. This is proposed to be revised upwards by about 16%," Sitharaman said.
NCCD is a surcharge that can be levied independently of excise duty. As such, tobacco products such as cigarettes are liable for GST, excise duty as well as NCCD.
Previously the 2020 Budget had increased the NCCD on cigarettes by 212% to 388% - depending on the stick sizes. This in turn translated into a price hike between 6% and 7% for lower priced packs and 4% to 5% for premium cigarette packs.
Following Sitharaman's announcement, the share prices of several leading cigarette companies - including Godfrey Phillips India and ITC - dipped by up to 5% on the BSE.
The stock of Godfrey Phillips slumped as much as 4.92 percent to ₹1,828.75 on the BSE, while Golden Tobacco declined 3.81 per cent to ₹59.4. Shares of ITC were trading 0.78 per cent lower at ₹349 on the bourse. NTC Industries dropped 1.4 per cent and VST Industries slipped 0.35 per cent.