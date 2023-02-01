Budget 2023: Cigarettes to become costlier as FM Sitharaman announces tax hike

Smokers will soon have to pay more for cigarettes, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a tax hike on Wednesday. While the fine print of the proposal is not available yet, Budget 2023 specifies a 16% increase in National Calamity Contingent Duty for certain cigarettes. Shares of cigarette companies plunged by up to 5% on the BSE after the announcement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}