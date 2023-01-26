Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lead halwa ceremony today1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 01:37 PM IST
The traditional 'Halwa ceremony' to be held on Thursday in presence of finance minister Niramala Sitharaman to mark the beginning of compilation of budget documents.
Ahead of the 2023 Budget, officials from the Finance Ministry will hold the traditional halwa ceremony today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in attendance, alongside the Union Ministers of State for Finance and other senior officials.
