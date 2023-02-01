Budget 2023: FM extends 50-year interest free loans to state govt by 1 year

In the last budget ahead of 2024 election, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday extended the 50-year interest free loans to state governments by 1 year. She announced key plans for cities for transforming Indian cities into sustainable cities of tomorrow. Also, the FM said, cities will be improvised to improve their creditworthiness for municipal bonds.

During her budget speech, Sitharaman said, "States and cities will be encouraged to undertake urban planning reforms and actions to transform our cities into sustainable cities of tomorrow. This means efficient use of land resources, adequate resources for urban infrastructure….and affordability of urban land and opportunities for all."

She further added, “cities will be improvised to improve their creditworthiness for municipal bonds. Like the RIDF, an urban infrastructure development fund will be established through use of priority sector lending... This will be managed by the national housing bank and will be used by public agencies to create urban infrastructure in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. State will be encourage to leverage resources from the grants of the 15th finance commissions as well as existing schemes…"

Further, Sitharaman stated that the Centre will continue 50-year interest-free loans to state governments for one more year to aid infrastructure investment with an outlay of ₹1.3 lakh crore.

According to Sitharaman, the thrust on CAPEX will continue for FY24.

Following this, she also announced an overall capital expenditure outlay ₹10 lakh crore for financial year FY24 – which is an increase of 33% year-on-year.