Budget 2023: FM extends 50-year interest free loans to state govt by 1 year
- Sitharaman stated that the Centre will continue 50-year interest-free loans to state governments for one more year to aid infrastructure investment with an outlay of ₹1.3 lakh crore.
In the last budget ahead of 2024 election, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday extended the 50-year interest free loans to state governments by 1 year. She announced key plans for cities for transforming Indian cities into sustainable cities of tomorrow. Also, the FM said, cities will be improvised to improve their creditworthiness for municipal bonds.
