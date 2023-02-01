Home / Budget / News /  Budget 2023: FM hikes capital expenditure outlay by 33% to 10 lakh cr for 2023-24
Budget 2023: FM hikes capital expenditure outlay by 33% to 10 lakh cr for 2023-24

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2023, 12:21 PM IST Livemint
FM announced a capital outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore provided for Railways which is the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14.
FM announced a capital outlay of 2.4 lakh crore provided for Railways which is the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14. (Amlan Paliwal)

  • In her budget speech, FM announced the increase of capital investments outlay by 33% to 10 lakh crore for 2023-24 compared to the outlay of 7.5 lakh crore for 2022-23.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a capital expenditure outlay of 10 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24. This would be a 33% increase from the CAPEX allocation announced in the previous budget.

She also announced the continuation of a 50-year interest-free loan to states for a year more.

Also, FM announced a capital outlay of 2.4 lakh crore provided for Railways which is the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14.

