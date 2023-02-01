Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a capital expenditure outlay of ₹10 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24. This would be a 33% increase from the CAPEX allocation announced in the previous budget.

She also announced the continuation of a 50-year interest-free loan to states for a year more.

Also, FM announced a capital outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore provided for Railways which is the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14.