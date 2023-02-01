Budget 2023: FM hikes capital expenditure outlay by 33% to ₹10 lakh cr for 2023-24
- In her budget speech, FM announced the increase of capital investments outlay by 33% to ₹10 lakh crore for 2023-24 compared to the outlay of ₹7.5 lakh crore for 2022-23.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a capital expenditure outlay of ₹10 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24. This would be a 33% increase from the CAPEX allocation announced in the previous budget.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×