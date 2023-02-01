Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Budget / News /  Budget 2023: FM hikes capital expenditure outlay by 33% to 10 lakh cr for 2023-24

Budget 2023: FM hikes capital expenditure outlay by 33% to 10 lakh cr for 2023-24

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST Livemint
FM announced a capital outlay of 2.4 lakh crore provided for Railways which is the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14.

  • In her budget speech, FM announced the increase of capital investments outlay by 33% to 10 lakh crore for 2023-24 compared to the outlay of 7.5 lakh crore for 2022-23.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a capital expenditure outlay of 10 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24. This would be a 33% increase from the CAPEX allocation announced in the previous budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a capital expenditure outlay of 10 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24. This would be a 33% increase from the CAPEX allocation announced in the previous budget.

In her budget speech, FM announced the increase of capital investments outlay by 33% to 10 lakh crore for 2023-24 compared to the outlay of 7.5 lakh crore for 2022-23.

In her budget speech, FM announced the increase of capital investments outlay by 33% to 10 lakh crore for 2023-24 compared to the outlay of 7.5 lakh crore for 2022-23.

She also announced the continuation of a 50-year interest-free loan to states for a year more.

She also announced the continuation of a 50-year interest-free loan to states for a year more.

Also, FM announced a capital outlay of 2.4 lakh crore provided for Railways which is the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14.

Also, FM announced a capital outlay of 2.4 lakh crore provided for Railways which is the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP