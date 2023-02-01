Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu before budget speech
- As per tradition, finance minister meets President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament on Budget day
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting Union Budget 2024. As per tradition, finance minister meets President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament on Budget day.
