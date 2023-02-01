Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced good news for candidates who are looking to apply for teachers' jobs. In her Budget 2023 speech, she said, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 schools in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The recruitment plan will be carried out for the next 3 years.

In her fifth Budget, Sitharaman announced key plans for vulnerable tribal groups.

She said, "To improve the socio-economic conditions of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), Pradhan Mantri PVTG development mission will be launched. This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, and sanitation. Improved access to education health, nutrition, road, and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities."

"An amount of ₹15,000 crore will be made available to implement the mission in the next 3 years under the development action plan for the scheduled tribes," She added.

Further, the FM said, "Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), in the next 3 years, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 schools under Eklavya Model Residential Schools which are serving 3.5 lakh tribal students."