Budget 2023: FM says, Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers next 3 years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced good news for candidates who are looking to apply for teachers' jobs. In her Budget 2023 speech, she said, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 schools in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The recruitment plan will be carried out for the next 3 years.

