Budget 2023: From MSMEs, professionals to new co-operatives, 5 key changes in tax structure
- FM extended the limit for MSMEs and professionals to avail presumptive taxation. While new co-operatives can enjoy the benefit of lower tax rate of 15%. Also, the FM increased cash deposits limit. Meanwhile, startups get boost to extend the date of incorporation for IT benefits.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a slew of tax benefits to corporates and professionals during the Budget 2023 speech. She extended the limit for MSMEs and professionals to avail presumptive taxation. While new co-operatives can enjoy the benefit of lower tax rate of 15%. Also, the FM increased cash deposits limit. Meanwhile, startups get boost to extend the date of incorporation for IT benefits.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×