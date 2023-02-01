FM said, MSMEs are growth engines of our economy. Micro enterprises with turnover up to ₹2 crore and certain professionals with turnover of up to ₹50 lakh can avail the benefit of presumptive taxation. I propose to provide enhanced limits of ₹3 crore and ₹75 lakh respectively, to the tax payers whose cash receipts are no more than 5%."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}