In the opening of her Budget 2023 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring food and nutritional security across India. She announced that a scheme will be launched with effect from January 1st, 2023 to supply free food grains in the next 1 year. The government will bear a CAPEX of ₹2 lakh crore.

She said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we ensured that no one goes to bed hungry with a scheme to supply free food grains to over 80 crore persons for 28 months."

Further, she added, “continuing our commitment to ensure food and nutritional security, we are implementing from 1st January 2023, a scheme to supply free food grains to all ANTYODAYA and households for the next 1 year under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana."

“The entire expenditure of about ₹2 lakh crore will be borne by the central government," the FM added.

This would be the last budget ahead of election next year.