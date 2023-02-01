Budget 2023: Govt plans CAPEX of ₹2 lakh cr under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana next 1 year
- The government will be implementing from 1st January 2023, a scheme to supply free food grains to all ANTYODAYA and households for the next 1 year under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
In the opening of her Budget 2023 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring food and nutritional security across India. She announced that a scheme will be launched with effect from January 1st, 2023 to supply free food grains in the next 1 year. The government will bear a CAPEX of ₹2 lakh crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×