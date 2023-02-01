In the opening of her Budget 2023 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring food and nutritional security across India. She announced that a scheme will be launched with effect from January 1st, 2023 to supply free food grains in the next 1 year. The government will bear a CAPEX of ₹2 lakh crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}