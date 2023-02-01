Budget 2023: Govt to offer customs duty exemptions on handset parts
In the next financial year, the government will exempt import of certain parts required in mobile phone and television manufacturing from custom duties, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
To give impetus to mobile phone production unit in the country, the central government will exempt customs duty on imports of certain parts and inputs in mobile manufacturing like camera lens, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech.
