Budget 2023: Govt unveils one-time small savings scheme for women, offers 7.5% rate
- This scheme will offer a 7.5% interest rate and will have the benefit of a partial withdrawal option.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday launched a one-time new small saving scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, for women or girls. This scheme will offer a 7.5% interest rate and will have the benefit of a partial withdrawal option.
