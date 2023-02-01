Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday launched a one-time new small saving scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, for women or girls. This scheme will offer a 7.5% interest rate and will have the benefit of a partial withdrawal option.

However, the scheme will be made available for a period of two years, up to March 2025-end.

She said, "For commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-time new small savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025."

According to the FM, the scheme will offer a deposit facility of up to ₹2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenor of 2 years at a fixed interest rate of 7.5% with a partial withdrawal option.