Budget 2023: 'Halwa Ceremony' held at Finance Ministry; Sitharaman, other attend

The 'Halwa Ceremony' was held in Finance Ministry on Thursday to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2023-24.

The ceremony was attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union MoS for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, senior officials of finance ministry were present.

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be delivered in paperless form and will be presented on February 1, 2023.

The 'Halwa Ceremony' used to kick-start the printing exercise for the Budget. However, Budget 2021-22 was delivered in paperless form for the first time, making it the first time since independent India's first Budget on November 26, 1947 that the documents were not physically printed.

The Budget documents will be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget speech by the finance minister in Parliament on February 1, 2023, said Finance Ministry in a series of tweet.

At the Halwa Ceremony, the Union Finance Minister was also accompanied by Dr. T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary & Secretary Expenditure; Shri Ajay Seth, Secretary, Economic Affairs; Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM; Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Revenue; Dr Anantha V. Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor; Shri Nitin Gupta, Chairman, Central Board for Direct taxes (CBDT); Shri Vivek Johri, Chairman, Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC); and Shri Ashish Vachhani, Additional Secretary (Budget), besides others officers and staff of the Ministry of Finance, involved in the Budget preparation and compilation process, were also present on the occasion.