Budget 2023: How CAPEX outlay of ₹10 lakh crore will create job opportunities?
On February 1st, Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, submitted the Budget 2023–24 to the Parliament. The Finance Minister declared during her Budget address that the government will boost the capital investment outlay by 33% to ₹10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3% of GDP. The Government has boosted the capital investment budget for a third year in a row. Economists claim that increasing capital expenditures is consistent with the government's goal of providing young people with numerous job options.
