Budget 2023: How CAPEX outlay of 10 lakh crore will create job opportunities?

Prakhar Pandey, Founder and CEO, Moolaah said “The market was expecting a further commitment to public capital expenditure across infrastructure, clean energy, and agriculture from the Govt, and it has not disappointed. The total CAPEX outlay in the Union Budget has been enhanced by 33% from 7.5 Lakh Cr to 10.0 Lakh Cr which takes it to an all-time high of 3% of GDP. This will not only give a boost to the infrastructure sector but also be positive for employment and growth. Markets have taken this budget optimistically, with energy stocks and infrastructure stocks soaring gratefully accepting these moves. The lower fiscal deficit target was expected due to the softening of commodity prices globally and less spending on subsidies vis-à-vis the last 2 years due to pandemic relief. The government this time enjoys some fiscal headroom with a lower food and fertilizer subsidy bill after the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was merged with the National Food Securities Act. Lower oil prices, cheaper fertilizers, softening food prices and softer commodity prices in the next fiscal as compared with this year will also provide the government ample space. With this capex outlay, the govt borrowing might increase but with a windfall gain in tax revenue and increasing GST revenue will help the govt. in managing the fiscal situation. The bond markets might see a small sharp rise in yields, going in line with global markets and India’s ongoing Fiscal situation, which is optimistic but not unachievable. For FII’s to participate yields will have to move up."