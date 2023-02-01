Budget 2023: How much govt stands to lose after income tax tweaks, check here
She proposed to increase the tax exemption limit to ₹3 lakh
The government stands to loose ₹35,000 crore of net tax revenue after the changes in the direct taxes and indirect taxes, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget speech on Wednesday.
