Budget 2023: How much govt stands to lose after income tax tweaks, check here

FM announced six income slabs starting from ₹2.5 lakh under the new tax regime. She proposed to increase the tax exemption limit to ₹3 lakh. Further, a salaried individual whose income is between ₹3-6 lakh will have a tax rate of 5%, while the rate will be 10% on income of ₹6-9 lakh. Whereas, the tax rate will be 15% on income between ₹9-12 lakh, 20% on income between ₹12-15 lakh, and 30% rate on above ₹15 lakh income.