Budget 2023: Will New Tax Regime make tax saving schemes redundant?
The Union Budget has proposed to make the new income tax regime as the default option.
In Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has brought cheer to the middle class by introducing widespread changes to the income tax structure, by changing the slabs, raising the rebate level and providing incentives to those falling under higher brackets. However, there is a catch! The Budget incentives can only be enjoyed by those who opt for the new tax regime, which was introduced in Union Budget 2020.
