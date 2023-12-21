Budget 2024-25: NAREDCO seeks funds for completing stressed and stalled residential projects, input tax credit under GST
The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has suggested the finance ministry to come up with a second tranche of the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) fund with ₹50,000 corpus in the upcoming Union budget for 2024-2025 fiscal year.
In its pre-budget recommendations, realtors body NAREDCO has sought ₹50,000 crore more fund under SWAMIH to complete stalled housing projects across the country, saying this will benefit consumers as well as the industry.
