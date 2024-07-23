Budget 2024: Did FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet demands of southern states?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Tuesday with a focus on driving domestic growth through jobs, training and small businesses. The first post-poll Budget for Modi 3.0 also saw the FM unveil major sops for NDA-ruled Bihar and Andhra Pradesh — even as the two states were denied ‘special status’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sitharaman made no remarks that pertained directly to Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Karnataka. However some of the demands put forth by the states have been covered under overarching pan-India announcements.

What had Tamil Nadu sought? Chief Minister MK Stalin had sought funds for several developmental projects ahead of the Budget announcement on Tuesday. He also penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February calling for expedited approval of the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail project.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are expecting the release of three years of pending funds for the Chennai Metro Rail, approval for the express flyover between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, a reduction in income tax, which has been a long-standing expectation of the middle class for the past 10 years, approval for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects, allocation of funds for pending projects under old and new railway schemes in Tamil Nadu, and an increase in the slab rate for houses being constructed under rural and urban housing development schemes," he wrote.

Were the demands met?The metro rail and road projects flagged by Stalin did not find any mention in the Budget announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Modi government however announced plans to build ‘three crore additional houses under the PM Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas’ of the country. FM Sitharaman said that the necessary allocations were being made without going into additional detail. Taxpayers are also set to get some relief as the Modi government hiked the slabs for personal income tax. Those earning up to ₹3 lakh will not have to pay taxes while those earning between ₹3 lakh and ₹7 lakh will pay 5% tax. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What had Kerala sought? Members of all leading parties in the southern state came together last week to demand a special economic package of ₹24,000 crore from the Centre. The request — to tide over the current liquidity stress — was also shared by finance minister KN Balagopal during a pre-budget discussion with Sitharaman last month. A statement issued by Balagopal ahead of the Budget presentation also sought a special package of ₹5,000 crore for continued work on the Vizhinjam International Port project.

According to a Mathrubhumi report, Kerala had also requested the release of the Union Government's share of ₹3,686 crore spent on centrally sponsored schemes. The statement also stressed the need to periodically revise the honorarium for various scheme workers, and highlighted the way Kerala had been ‘burdened’ by the Centre's decision to slash funds and cap borrowing limits. It also sought an increase in its share in Centrally sponsored schemes from 60% to 75% and urged the Modi government to expedite permissions for the SilverLine rail project. A hike in the support price of rubber to ₹250 per kg, and the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Kannur International Ayurveda Research Institute were the other major demands.

Were the demands met?Kerala found no direct mention in the budget with Opposition MPs from the state dubbing it an ‘exercise in political survival’. Allocation details for employment schemes and other government initiatives were not announced on Tuesday but may cover some of the demands set forth by Kerala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

