Budget 2024: A guide to understanding the complex terms
The Union Budget 2024 is an interim budget for the next financial year and the last budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
The Union Budget 2024, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2024, is an interim budget for the next financial year. It is the last Union Budget by the Narendra Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. An annual financial statement for the Union of India that contains the government's revenue and expenditure for a given fiscal year, the Union Budget is a massive and complex document.