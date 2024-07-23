Budget 2024: A look at the longest and shortest speeches in India’s history

  • Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman took everyone by surprise as the interim budget announcement was the shortest speech in her career

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published23 Jul 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Budget 2024: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the longest speech while announcing Budget 2022
Budget 2024: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the longest speech while announcing Budget 2022

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce the final budget today, July 23, India, marking her seventh budget speech. Sitharaman’s last speech was during the interim budget on February 1, 2024.

Finance minister’s interim budget speech was the shortest speech in her career, ending at around 60 minutes. Reports say, she has been known for the longest Budget speech in India’s history. In 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman spoke for 2:42 hours while presenting the Union Budget.

With another speech expected today, let’s take a look at the longest and shortest budget speeches in India’s history.

Budget 2024 : Longest speeches by duration

Nirmala Sitharaman

The year 2019 was iconic in India’s economic history, as it was the first Budget presentation by India's first woman finance minister. A 10-point vision for the decade, benefits for MSMEs and start-ups were the key highlights. Sitharaman's speech that year lasted two hours and 17 minutes.

Jaswant Singh

Jaswant Singh's 2003 Budget speech clocked in at two hours and 13 minutes. In his speech, Singh proposed universal health insurance, announced e-filing of income tax returns, and reductions in excise and customs duty on certain items.

Arun Jaitley

In 2014, finance minister Arun Jaitley announced tax exemption slab from 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh, and raised foreign direct investment (FDI) in defence to 49 per cent. Jaitlry took a total of two hours and 10 minutes, to announce the key highlights and other changes.

Budget 2024: Longest speeches in words

If we were to track words, then former finance minister Manmohan Singh has the longest budget speech of 18,700 words to his credit.

He made the Budget speech in 1991. Jaitley follows up second in this category, clocking 18,604 words.

Budget 2024: Shortest speech

Hirubhai M. Patel's interim budget speech in 1977 - 800 words. He presented the Union Budget in 1977 and his Budget speech contained 800 words.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 07:01 AM IST
