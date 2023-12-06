Budget 2024: A quick guide on how to read the Budget document
The Union Budget contains details about the estimated receipts and the expenditure of the government for a particular fiscal year. Here is a quick guide on how to read and easily understand the Budget document
On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will rise up in the Lok Sabha to present the Union Budget 2024-25. It will be an interim Budget as the elections for the Lok Sabha are due early next year. The full Budget for FY25 will be presented after the formation of the new government following the general elections.