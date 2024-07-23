Budget 2024: Bhavish Aggarwal says ‘Critical Mineral Mission to be game changer’

'The Critical Mineral Mission will be a game changer of India's energy transition journey. Great to see emphasis on women's employment too. This budget sets a strong foundation for India's tech-driven future,' Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Published23 Jul 2024, 09:04 PM IST
Budget 2024: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says critical Mineral Mission to be game changer'.
Budget 2024: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says critical Mineral Mission to be game changer’.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, in a post on social media X, that the critical mineral mission would be a gamechanger for India's energy transition journey, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Modi 3.0 govt's first budget.

“The Critical Mineral Mission will be a game changer of India’s energy transition journey. Great to see emphasis on women's employment too. This budget sets a strong foundation for India's tech-driven future,” Bhavish Aggarwal said.

He further went to say, “Exciting to see the Union Budget 2024-25 prioritizing DPI, critical minerals, and job creation. The focus on developing DPI applications in agriculture and other areas lays the data foundation for making India the AI hub of the world.”

Nirmala Sitharaman became the first Finance Minister to present seventh consecutive budget.

Sitharaman announced an increased standard deduction and revised tax rates for salaried individuals under the new tax regime. Additionally, cuts on customs duties for gold, silver, mobile phones, and other goods were introduced.

The Centre's capital expenditure for FY25 is projected to remain at 11.1 lakh crore, as stated in the Interim Budget, with infrastructure spending expected to be 3.4% of GDP.

Meanwhile, Zerodha's co-founder Nithin Kamath said that the brokerage firm has collected 1500 crore of Securities Transaction Tax (STT) last year. He further went on to say that the volumes don't drop, this will increase to about 2500 crores at the new rates.

“We collected about 1500 crores of STT last year, @zerodhaonline. If the volumes don't drop, this will increase to about 2500 crores at the new rates,” Kamath said.

Furthermore, Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran said on Union Budget 2024, "The three schemes that the budget announced with respect to the job creation cover many angles and it will have a huge impact on both the employment market and also on household income growth and consumption, spending powers etc.”

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 09:04 PM IST
