Budget 2024: What changes in capital gains tax mean for investors

“Short-term gains on specified financial assets shall henceforth attract a tax rate of 20% instead of 15%, while that on all other financial and non-financial assets shall continue to attract the applicable tax rate. On the other hand, long-term gains on all financial and non-financial assets will attract a tax rate of 12.5%," said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.

Notably, indexation benefits have been withdrawn for all asset classes.

Also Read: Sitharaman's final budget is unruffled by the 2024 election results Here is a look at how different asset classes will be taxed and what this means for investors.

Stocks, equity mutual funds For stocks and equity mutual funds, the short-term capital gains (STCG) tax rate has been increased to 20% from 15%, while the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rate has been increased to 12.5% from 10%. At the same time, the exemption limit has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh.

“The move will nudge more long-term investing in equities as the taxation on STCG has been increased," said Niranjan Avasthi, head of product and marketing at Edelweiss Asset Management.

Other mutual funds The mutual fund industry welcomed the clarity in the budget for funds of funds (FoFs) and gold/silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Changes in the last budget led to FoFs and gold/silver ETFs also getting treated as debt funds for taxation purposes.

Also Read: Budget lays foundation for Viksit Bharat by 2047: Kumar Mangalam Birla “The requirement of an investment of not more than 35% in equity shares has also impacted other funds that are not debt-oriented funds, but invest below 35% in equity shares," read the budget document.

"There was an anomaly for fund of funds after the last budget, and this clarity is a welcome step," said Swarup Mohanty, chief executive of Mirae Asset MF.

Real estate The withdrawal of indexation benefit is likely to impact real estate investors the most. Indexation allows investors to adjust their acquisition price according to inflation, which helps them bring down their capital gains for taxation purposes. This especially helps investors who hold real estate investments over long periods, such as 10-20 years.

Also Read: Growth@work: The big message from Union budget 2024-25 “This proposal is going to discourage long-term investment in properties and encourage short-term investment," said Prakash Hegde, Bengaluru-based chartered accountant. “The saddest part is that people holding it till now will lose the indexation benefit. Usually, the government treats only fresh investments to get affected, but here, the date of investment is ignored, and the date of sale is factored effective from today."

Sashind Ningthoukhongjam in Mumbai contributed to the story.