Union Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her seventh consecutive Union Budget on July 23.

This Union Budget will be the first full financial budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third successive term.

The spotlight of Union Budget 2024-25 would likely be on changes in the income tax structure to benefit taxpayers across all segments and on improving the ease of doing business in India.

Date, time and place of Union Budget 2024 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament on July 23, 2024. Her speech will start at 11 am.

As this will be Sitharaman’s seventh consecutive Union Budget, she will surpass the record of Morarji Desai, who had presented six consecutive budgets.

On the eve of the Budget 2024 presentation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time. I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is an important budget for Amrit Kaal. Today's budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of Viksit Bharat."

Economic Survey On Monday, FM Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, along with the statistical appendix in the Lok Sabha.

The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy.

The document also provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the economy.

In a post on X, Modi said: "The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms our Government has brought."

