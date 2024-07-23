Budget 2024: Govt to build dormitories near manufacturing clusters

  • Textiles, logistics, heavy industries and other manufacturing firms will benefit

Dhirendra Kumar
Published23 Jul 2024, 02:13 PM IST
The government carried out consultations with states and other stakeholders to develop a road map for the initiative.
The government carried out consultations with states and other stakeholders to develop a road map for the initiative.(Bloomberg)

The Centre will construct dormitory-style rental housing close to manufacturing clusters to retain workers at production units for longer periods, thereby maintaining steady production levels, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

“Rental housing with dormitory-type accommodation for industrial workers will be facilitated in public-private partnership (PPP) mode with viability gap funding (VGF) support and commitment from anchor industries," Sitharaman said while announcing the proposal in the Union Budget 2024-25.

Also Read: Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces revised rate slabs under new tax regime

Textiles, logistics, heavy industries and other manufacturing firms will be the key beneficiaries.

Mint first reported about the proposed plan on 28 May.

This follows a 5% rise in jobs to 580 million in the fiscal year 2022-23 from a year ago, according to estimates being prepared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). India has added 110 million jobs over the last five years, starting from 470 million in 2017-18.

Also Read: Budget 2024 Key Highlights Live Updates: Jobs boost, fiscal consolidation, revised tax slabs, LTCG hike to STT on F&O

The government carried out consultations with states and other stakeholders to develop a road map for the initiative.

Such housing facilities would be planned in and around the seven mega PM-MITRA parks (PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel parks) and major manufacturing clusters.

The PM-MITRA parks scheme is a flagship initiative of the textiles ministry, aiming to attract investments worth 95,000 crore.

Also Read: Budget 2024: Centre ups allocations for interest-free loans to states for capital expenditure to 1.5 trillion

Under the VGF scheme, the Centre provides grants, one time or deferred, to economically desirable but commercially unviable infrastructure projects undertaken through PPPs with a view to make them commercially viable.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 02:13 PM IST
HomeBudgetNewsBudget 2024: Govt to build dormitories near manufacturing clusters

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.25
    02:15 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.35 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel

    159.35
    02:15 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -1 (-0.62%)

    Tata Power

    416.90
    02:15 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.35 (-1.73%)

    Vedanta

    434.95
    02:15 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -13.9 (-3.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Astrazeneca Pharma India

    6,857.10
    02:01 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    614.05 (9.84%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,428.50
    02:01 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    166.45 (7.36%)

    NCC

    339.50
    02:01 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    23 (7.27%)

    Angel Broking

    2,253.55
    02:01 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    136.2 (6.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue