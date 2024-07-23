Here is the full text of Budget speech: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hon'ble Speaker,

I present the Budget for 2024-25.

Introduction The people of India have reposed their faith in the government led by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and re-elected it for a historic third term under his leadership. We are grateful for their support, faith, and trust in our policies. We are determined to ensure that all Indians, regardless of religion, caste, gender, and age, make substantial progress in realizing their life goals and aspirations.

Global Context The global economy, while performing better than expected, is still in the grip of policy uncertainties. Elevated asset prices, political uncertainties, and shipping disruptions continue to pose significant downside risks for growth and upside risks to inflation. In this context, India’s economic growth continues to be the shining exception and will remain so in the years ahead. India’s inflation continues to be low, stable, and moving towards the 4 percent target. Core inflation (non-food, non-fuel) currently is 3.1 percent. Steps are being taken to ensure supplies of perishable goods reach the market adequately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interim Budget As mentioned in the interim budget, we need to focus on 4 major castes, namely ‘Garib’ (Poor), ‘Mahilayen’ (Women), ‘Yuva’ (Youth), and ‘Annadata’ (Farmer). For Annadata, we announced higher Minimum Support Prices a month ago for all major crops, delivering on the promise of at least a 50 percent margin over costs. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended for five years, benefiting more than 80 crore people. Administrative actions for approval and implementation of various schemes announced in the interim budget are well underway. The required allocations have been made.

Budget Theme Turning attention to the full year and beyond, in this budget, we particularly focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class. I am happy to announce the Prime Minister’s package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling, and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a 5-year period with a central outlay of ₹2 lakh crore. I will speak about them shortly, while more details may be seen in the annexure. This year, I have made a provision of ₹1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skilling.

Budget Priorities The people have given a unique opportunity to our government to take the country on the path of strong development and all-round prosperity. In the interim budget, we promised to present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of ‘Viksit Bharat’. In line with the strategy set out in the interim budget, this budget envisages sustained efforts on the following 9 priorities for generating ample opportunities for all: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Productivity and Resilience in Agriculture Employment & Skilling

Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice

Manufacturing & Services {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Urban Development

Energy Security

Infrastructure {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Innovation, Research & Development

Next Generation Reforms

Subsequent budgets will build on these, and add more priorities and actions. A more detailed formulation will be carried out as part of the ‘economic policy framework’ about which I will speak later in this speech. This budget details some of the specific actions to be initiated in the current year towards fulfillment of these priorities with potential for transformative changes. The budget also covers some of the previously made announcements with an intent to strengthen them and step up their implementation for expediting our journey towards the goal of Viksit Bharat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priority 1: Productivity and Resilience in Agriculture Transforming Agriculture Research Our government will undertake a comprehensive review of the agriculture research setup to bring the focus on raising productivity and developing climate-resilient varieties. Funding will be provided in challenge mode, including to the private sector. Domain experts both from the government and outside will oversee the conduct of such research.

Release of New Varieties New 109 high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops will be released for cultivation by farmers.

Natural Farming In the next two years, 1 crore farmers across the country will be initiated into natural farming supported by certification and branding. Implementation will be through scientific institutions and willing gram panchayats. 10,000 need-based bio-input resource centers will be established. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Missions for Pulses and Oilseeds For achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, we will strengthen their production, storage, and marketing. As announced in the interim budget, a strategy is being put in place to achieve ‘atmanirbharta’ for oil seeds such as mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean, and sunflower.

Vegetable Production & Supply Chains

Large-scale clusters for vegetable production will be developed closer to major consumption centers. We will promote Farmer-Producer Organizations, cooperatives, and start-ups for vegetable supply chains including for collection, storage, and marketing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture Buoyed by the success of the pilot project, our government, in partnership with the states, will facilitate the implementation of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in agriculture for coverage of farmers and their lands in 3 years. During this year, a digital crop survey for Kharif using the DPI will be taken up in 400 districts. The details of 6 crore farmers and their lands will be brought into the farmer and land registries. Further, the issuance of Jan Samarth based Kisan Credit Cards will be enabled in 5 states.

Shrimp Production & Export

Financial support for setting up a network of Nucleus Breeding Centres for Shrimp Broodstocks will be provided. Financing for shrimp farming, processing, and export will be facilitated through NABARD. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Cooperation Policy Our government will bring out a National Cooperation Policy for systematic, orderly, and all-round development of the cooperative sector. Fast-tracking the growth of the rural economy and generation of employment opportunities on a large scale will be the policy goal.

This year, I have made a provision of ₹1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sector.

Priority 2: Employment & Skilling Employment Linked Incentive Our government will implement the following 3 schemes for 'Employment Linked Incentive', as part of the Prime Minister's package. These will be based on enrolment in the EPFO, and focus on recognition of first-time employees, and support to employees and employers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scheme A: First Timers This scheme will provide one-month wage to all persons newly entering the workforce in all formal sectors. The direct benefit transfer of one-month salary in 3 instalments to first-time employees, as registered in the EPFO, will be up to ₹15,000. The eligibility limit will be a salary of ₹1 lakh per month. The scheme is expected to benefit 210 lakh youth.

Scheme B: Job Creation in manufacturing This scheme will incentivize additional employment in the manufacturing sector, linked to the employment of first-time employees. An incentive will be provided at specified scale directly both to the employee and the employer with respect to their EPFO contribution in the first 4 years of employment. The scheme is expected to benefit 30 lakh youth entering employment, and their employers.

Scheme C: Support to employers This employer-focussed scheme will cover additional employment in all sectors. All additional employment within a salary of ₹1 lakh per month will be counted. The government will reimburse to employers up to ₹3,000 per month for 2 years towards their EPFO contribution for each additional employee. The scheme is expected to incentivize additional employment of 50 lakh persons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Participation of women in the workforce We will facilitate higher participation of women in the workforce through setting up of working women hostels in collaboration with industry, and establishing creches. In addition, the partnership will seek to organize women-specific skilling programmes, and promotion of market access for women SHG enterprises.

Skilling programme I am happy to announce a new centrally sponsored scheme, as the 4th scheme under the Prime Minister's package, for skilling in collaboration with state governments and Industry. 20 lakh youth will be skilled over a 5-year period. 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes will be upgraded in hub and spoke arrangements with outcome orientation. Course content and design will be aligned to the skill needs of industry, and new courses will be introduced for emerging needs.

Skilling Loans {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Model Skill Loan Scheme will be revised to facilitate loans up to ₹7.5 lakh with a guarantee from a government promoted Fund. This measure is expected to help 25,000 students every year.

Education Loans For helping our youth who have not been eligible for any benefit under government schemes and policies, I am happy to announce a financial support for loans up to ₹10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions. E-vouchers for this purpose will be given directly to 1 lakh students every year for annual interest subvention of 3 per cent of the loan amount.

