Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman abolishes ‘Angel Tax’ to support Indian startups

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh Budget, proposing to abolish the Angel Tax to support innovation and entrepreneurship in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Written By Alka Jain
Published23 Jul 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to abolish the Angel Tax to boost the startup ecosystem.
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to abolish the Angel Tax to boost the startup ecosystem.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting her seventh consecutive Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, proposed to abolish the Angel Tax. She said the Indian startup ecosystem is buzzing with innovation and ambition, but Angel Tax often sparks debate.

“To bolster the Indian start-up eco-system, boost the entrepreneurial spirit and support innovation, I propose to abolish the so-called angel tax for all classes of investors,” the finance minister said.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Key Highlights Live Updates: Jobs boost to fiscal consolidation

What is Angel Tax?

Contrary to its name, Angel Tax is not a tax incentive. It is a provision under Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This provision classifies investments received by startups from external investors as "income from other sources" and taxes them at a rate of 30%.

How does Angel tax affect startups?

Young startups, already low on funds, may struggle with the added tax burden on top of operational costs due to the Angel Tax. Taxing premiums above the "fair market value" of shares can also lead to valuation disputes with tax authorities. The extra tax liability can deter investment, stifling the innovation and growth the government seeks to promote.

Also Read | Drop the angel tax: Stop taxing startup investments as income

What do startup founders say?

Prateek Jain, Associate Director-Starup and Alliances, Alliance of Digital India Foundation, said the abolition of the 'angel tax' is a game-changer, removing a significant barrier that has long hindered the growth of startups and discouraged investment.

“This progressive step will undoubtedly foster a more vibrant and dynamic startup ecosystem, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship across the country,” Jain told LiveMint.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM announces revised rate slabs under new tax regime

“We welcome the Union Budget 2024-25 as a pro-development budget bringing great news for startups. As a founder and angel investor, I’m thrilled that the Angel Tax has been abolished. This will significantly bolster the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, Lemonn and CoinSwitch. 

The emphasis on digital public infrastructure and the digitalization of the economy will greatly benefit tech startups, which are focused on developing population-scale apps for Indians, he added. 

Sandeep Agrawal, Director and Co-Founder of TeamLease RegTech, said the abolition of the angel tax will boost the entire Start-up ecosystem and is viewed as pro-business and pro-innovation measures that will stimulate economic growth and job creation.

“Steps like comprehensive digitalization of taxpayer services, simplification and rationalization of the GST tax structure, and integration of the e-shram portal with other platforms to offer a unified labour services solution, etc. indicates government’s commitment towards digitalization aimed at building transparency and enhancing ease of compliances for corporates in India,” he said. 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 01:58 PM IST
HomeBudgetNewsBudget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman abolishes ‘Angel Tax’ to support Indian startups

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.60
    02:14 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11 (-3.52%)

    Tata Steel

    159.35
    02:14 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -1 (-0.62%)

    Tata Power

    417.30
    02:14 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -6.95 (-1.64%)

    Vedanta

    434.60
    02:14 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -14.25 (-3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Astrazeneca Pharma India

    6,857.10
    02:01 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    614.05 (9.84%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,428.50
    02:01 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    166.45 (7.36%)

    NCC

    339.50
    02:01 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    23 (7.27%)

    Angel Broking

    2,253.55
    02:01 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    136.2 (6.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue