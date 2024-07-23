Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils ₹2 lakh crore package for youth. Details here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes for 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with 2 lakh crores outlay. Provision of 1.48 lakh crores made this year for education, employment, and skilling.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated23 Jul 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the Prime Minister's package of five schemes to facilitate employment, education, and skills for youth with a central outlay of 2 lakh crores.

Addressing the Budget speech, FM Sitharaman said, “I am happy to announce the Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of 2 lakh crores.”

“This year we have made a provision of 1.48 lakh crores for education, employment and skilling…,” the minister said.

(Please check back for more updates)

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 11:25 AM IST
