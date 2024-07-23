Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils ₹2 lakh crore package for youth. Details here

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the Prime Minister's package of five schemes to facilitate employment, education, and skills for youth with a central outlay of ₹2 lakh crores.
Addressing the Budget speech, FM Sitharaman said, “I am happy to announce the Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of ₹2 lakh crores.”
“This year we have made a provision of ₹1.48 lakh crores for education, employment and skilling…,” the minister said.
