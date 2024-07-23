Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes for 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with ₹ 2 lakh crores outlay. Provision of ₹ 1.48 lakh crores made this year for education, employment, and skilling.

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the Prime Minister's package of five schemes to facilitate employment, education, and skills for youth with a central outlay of ₹2 lakh crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the Budget speech, FM Sitharaman said, “I am happy to announce the Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of ₹2 lakh crores."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “This year we have made a provision of ₹1.48 lakh crores for education, employment and skilling…," the minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!