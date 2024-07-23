Budget 2024: FM proposes transit-oriented development plan for 14 large cities with over 30 lakh population

Budget 2024: The plan will formulate a framework for the creative redevelopment of cities, said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 04:11 PM IST
FM Sitharaman announced that the Centre, in partnership with state governments and multilateral development banks, will promote water supply, sewage treatment and solid waste management projects and services for 100 large cities through bankable projects.
FM Sitharaman announced that the Centre, in partnership with state governments and multilateral development banks, will promote water supply, sewage treatment and solid waste management projects and services for 100 large cities through bankable projects. (Hindustan Times)

Budget 2024: To facilitate the development of cities as "growth hubs", Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed a transit-oriented development plan for 14 large cities with a population of over 30 lakh.

She announced the development plan of cities in her Union Budget 2024-25 speech.

The development plan will formulate a framework for the creative redevelopment of cities, the finance minister said.

 

Also Read | 5 key things Nirmala Sitharaman explained about Union Budget 2024

“This will be achieved through economic and transit planning, and orderly development of peri-urban areas utilising town planning schemes,” FM Nirmala Sitharaman said.

“Transit-oriented development plans for 14 large cities with a population above 30 lakh will be formulated, along with an implementation and financing strategy,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

Urban Housing

In the Union Budget, a central assistance of 2.2 lakh crore has been allocated for urban housing over the next five years as well as an interest subsidy scheme to facilitate loans at affordable rates for urban housing works.

The central government will put in place measures for an efficient and transparent rental housing market with enhanced availability, said Sitharaman.

 

Also Read | Tech Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman’s 5 key announcements for IT and electronics

“The rental housing with dormitory type accommodation for industrial workers will be facilitated in PPP (public–private partnership) mode with VGF (viability gap funding) support and commitment from anchor industries,” she added.

Further, she said that enabling policies and regulations for efficient and transparent rental housing markets with enhanced availability will also be put in place.

Street Food Hubs

A scheme to support the development of 100 weekly haats or street food hubs in select cities has been proposed in the Budget.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Income Tax Slabs Revised, Standard Deduction Increased

Water and Sanitation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the Centre in partnership with state governments and multilateral development banks will promote water supply, sewage treatment and solid waste management projects and services for 100 large cities through bankable projects.

These projects will also envisage the use of treated water for irrigation and filling up of tanks in nearby areas, she said.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 04:11 PM IST
HomeBudgetNewsBudget 2024: FM proposes transit-oriented development plan for 14 large cities with over 30 lakh population

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue