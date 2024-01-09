Budget 2024: Focus on fiscal consolidation for long-term economic stability, expects Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research
The upcoming interim budget is anticipated to focus on fiscal consolidation, critical sectors, and measures to address inflation and rationalise tax policies, says Sonam Srivastava.
With the interim budget less than a month away, investors are quite overwhelmed due to the consecutive events, ongoing activity in the primary and secondary markets, and the macroeconomic environment. With two budget sessions, a crucial national election, and an upcoming US election, 2024 looks like a busy year. Sonam Srivastava, Founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research, discusses a wide range of topics in a recent interview with Mint, including the Q3 FY24 earnings season, foreign investor inflows, the interim budget, and the key growth drivers of 2024.