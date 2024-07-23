Budget 2024: Govt announces measures to speed up insolvency resolution

The budget also provided an extension of services of the Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) to voluntary closure of Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) to reduce the closure time. LLPs in India can opt for closure by way of striking off under the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 (LLP Act); or voluntary winding up by the NCLT under the LLP (Winding up and Dissolution Rules) 2012; or voluntary liquidation under the IBC.