Budget 2024: Govt likely to keep disinvestment target below ₹50,000 crore, says ICRA
Rating agency ICRA expects the government to peg the fiscal deficit target at 5.3% of GDP and keep disinvestment proceeds estimates to below ₹50,000 crore in the interim budget for 2024-25.
Rating agency ICRA expects the government to peg the fiscal deficit target at 5.3% of GDP and keep disinvestment proceeds estimates to below ₹50,000 crore in the interim budget for 2024-25.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message