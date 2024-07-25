Budget 2024: Govt mulls stringent norms for clearance certificate needed for residents leaving India

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced more stringent rules for obtaining clearance certificates required for residents leaving India. Starting October 1, residents of India will need a clearance certificate confirming compliance with the Black Money Act for leaving India.

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024 Highlight: Standard deduction fails to keep market upbeat

As per section 230 of the Income-tax (I-T) Act, any individual residing in India must obtain a certificate from tax authorities before departure. This certificate ensures that the person has no unpaid taxes or has made arrangements to settle any outstanding amounts.

Also Read | The budget’s push for job creation is crucial to our development dreams

This requirement extends to taxes under the Income-tax (I-T) Act, as well as the former Wealth Tax, Gift Tax, and Expenditure Tax Acts.

Tax experts anticipate that a forthcoming notification or rules will provide further clarification on these requirements, according to the Times of India.

Additionally, the 2024 Budget proposes eliminating the ₹10 lakh penalty under sections 42 and 43 of the Black Money Act for not reporting foreign assets (excluding real estate) if their total value is less than ₹20 lakh. This change will take effect from October 1, 2024.

Also Read | Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

The Economic Times reported that this exemption from penal provisions also applies to incorrect or non-reporting of these foreign assets.