Budget 2024: Govt mulls stringent norms for clearance certificate needed for residents leaving India

  • The 2024 Budget has introduced more stringent rules for obtaining clearance certificates required for leaving India. Starting October 1, they will need a clearance certificate confirming compliance with the Black Money Act, 2015.

Shivangini
Published25 Jul 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Budget 2024: Finance Minister proposes amendment to Income Tax Act, black money act to be included for tax clearance
Budget 2024: Finance Minister proposes amendment to Income Tax Act, black money act to be included for tax clearance

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced more stringent rules for obtaining clearance certificates required for residents leaving India. Starting October 1, residents of India will need a clearance certificate confirming compliance with the Black Money Act for leaving India.

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024 Highlight: Standard deduction fails to keep market upbeat

As per section 230 of the Income-tax (I-T) Act, any individual residing in India must obtain a certificate from tax authorities before departure. This certificate ensures that the person has no unpaid taxes or has made arrangements to settle any outstanding amounts.

Also Read | The budget’s push for job creation is crucial to our development dreams

This requirement extends to taxes under the Income-tax (I-T) Act, as well as the former Wealth Tax, Gift Tax, and Expenditure Tax Acts.

Tax experts anticipate that a forthcoming notification or rules will provide further clarification on these requirements, according to the Times of India.

Additionally, the 2024 Budget proposes eliminating the 10 lakh penalty under sections 42 and 43 of the Black Money Act for not reporting foreign assets (excluding real estate) if their total value is less than 20 lakh. This change will take effect from October 1, 2024.

Also Read | Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

The Economic Times reported that this exemption from penal provisions also applies to incorrect or non-reporting of these foreign assets.

Under the new provision, residents who are ordinarily residents of India must disclose all foreign assets, including investments like shares and securities, as well as any income from these assets when filing their Income Tax Return. Failure to report foreign income and assets or to submit the relevant ITR can result in a penalty of 10 lakh under sections 42 or 43 of the Black Money Act, irrespective of the asset's value. However, these sections do not apply to one or more bank accounts with a total balance not exceeding 5 lakh at any time during the previous year.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 12:35 PM IST
HomeBudgetNewsBudget 2024: Govt mulls stringent norms for clearance certificate needed for residents leaving India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    300.90
    01:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    0.75 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    175.20
    01:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    6.45 (3.82%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    324.40
    01:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    9.4 (2.98%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.30
    01:03 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    4.55 (3.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    586.55
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    43.6 (8.03%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,497.05
    12:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    315.55 (7.55%)

    Jyothy Labs

    541.35
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    33.4 (6.58%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions

    737.95
    12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    41.65 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue