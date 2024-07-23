Budget 2024: Here are 3 crucial changes in capital gains tax from Finance Minister's announcement

2 min read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that short-term capital gains tax has been increased to 20 per cent from 15 per cent for specified financial assets, and long-term capital gains tax at 12.5 per cent for the financial year 2024-25.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}