Budget 2024: A case for HNIs to revise investment portfolios
Summary
- The standout feature of the budget 2024 is the harmonization of tax rates across various investment avenues, a move designed to make financial instruments more attractive and tax efficient
In a groundbreaking move, the Union Budget 2024-25 has introduced sweeping changes to the capital gains tax regime. It has brought in tax parity across asset classes. This transformative overhaul is set to simplify the tax landscape and significantly impact high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), who now face the challenge of recalibrating their asset allocation strategies. The government's push for a level playing field extends to domestic and international investments, creating a pivotal moment for HNIs seeking optimal returns.