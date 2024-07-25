Budget 2024: ‘I want to relieve middle class, but I have limitations too,’ says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance Minister acknowledges the challenges the middle class faces and emphasises the government's efforts to provide relief through tax adjustments. However, these adjustments may not be sufficient for all middle-class taxpayers, particularly those with higher incomes.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published25 Jul 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Budget 2024: ‘I want to relieve middle class, but I have limitations too,’ says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2024: ‘I want to relieve middle class, but I have limitations too,’ says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In a recent interview, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the Union Budget 2024 aims to provide relief to the middle class, albeit within certain limitations. 

Nirmala Sitharaman stated, “I want to relieve the middle class, but I have limitations too. I want to give relief by reducing the tax rate, and that is why the standard deduction rate has been increased from 50,000 to 75,000. By increasing the tax rate, the tax liability of the high-income class also increases. The new tax regime was implemented with the aim of reducing the tax rate and has lower tax rates than the old tax regime,” as quoted by Times Now.

Also Read | Homeowners can no longer offset rent as a business expense to cut taxable income

Expressing her empathy towards the middle class, she added, “I am also from the middle class...and understand their problems,” Times Now reported her saying.

In the interview, Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that prior to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), different states imposed their own taxes on essential items, leading to price discrepancies across the country. The implementation of GST has now standardised the prices of essential goods nationwide, providing relief to common people.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Strict norms to obtain clearance certificate for leaving India

The Budget 2024 proposes adjustments to the income tax slabs under the new tax regime, benefiting individuals with taxable incomes up to 10 lakh. 

The proposed tax slabs are as follows:

0 - 3,00,000: 0%

3,00,001 - 7,00,000: 5%

7,00,001 - 10,00,000: 10%

10,00,001 - 12,00,000: 15%

12,00,001 - 15,00,000: 20%

15,00,001 and above: 30%.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Hike in capital gains taxes not material, believes Emkay; here are its top picks

On July 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive budget and the first of the third NDA government led by Modi. In sops for the middle class, the finance minister hiked the standard deduction by 50 percent from 50,000 to 75,000 and tweaked tax slabs under the new income tax regime to provide more money for the salaried class. 

The new tax slabs under the new income tax regime will be effective from April 1, 2024 (Assessment Year 2025-26).

Nirmala Sitharaman said income of up to 3 lakh will continue to be exempted from income tax under the new regime. As per the proposal, a 5 percent tax will be levied on income between 3-7 lakh, 10 per cent between 7-10 lakh, 15 per cent for 10-12 lakh.

However, a 20 percent tax will be levied on income between 12-15 lakh and 30 percent on income above 15 lakh.

Under the existing new I-T regime, a 5 percent tax is levied on income between 3-6 lakh, 10 per cent for income between 6-9 lakh.

Income between 9-12 lakh and 12-15 lakh is subject to 15 percent and 20 percent tax, respectively. At least 30 percent I-T would be applicable on income above 15 lakh.

However, no changes were announced for the old income tax regime.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 01:47 PM IST
HomeBudgetNewsBudget 2024: ‘I want to relieve middle class, but I have limitations too,’ says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    299.15
    01:57 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -1 (-0.33%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    174.10
    01:57 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    5.35 (3.17%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    324.15
    01:57 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    9.15 (2.9%)

    NTPC

    392.45
    01:57 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -0.1 (-0.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,570.95
    01:57 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    389.45 (9.31%)

    Jyothy Labs

    546.40
    01:57 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    38.45 (7.57%)

    Oil India

    582.90
    01:57 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    39.95 (7.36%)

    Tata Motors DVR

    743.00
    01:56 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    41.5 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue