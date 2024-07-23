Among major agricultural schemes, the modified interest subvention scheme (MISS) was the only one that saw an increase in its allocation, from ₹18,500 crore in FY24 to to ₹22,600 crore in FY25. MISS provides concessional short-term agri-loans – of up to ₹3 lakh at an annual interest rate of 7% for one year – to farmers practising crop husbandry and allied activities such as animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries. There were no changes in the allocations to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from the previous budget.